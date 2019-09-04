Health screening event lets Joplin medical students put skills to test

Local medical students are putting their skills to the test on hundreds of young patients.

KCU Joplin is hosting health screenings for Joplin grade school students.

Future doctors are checking kids’ vision, hearing, and much more.

This is the second year for the project, and a chance to team up with nursing students from Missouri Southern.

“Doctors work with nurses, pharmacists, dentists and social workers–so to have that early clinical exposure to our peers and colleagues is a wonderful opportunity,” explained Dr. Laura Rosch with KCU Joplin.

The screening project is called “Score 1 for Health” and was first founded in the Kansas City area by former Kansas City Chief Deron Cherry.