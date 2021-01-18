Which Missourians can start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Monday

ST. LOUIS– Missouri is currently vaccinating people in Phase 1A, Phase 1B- Tier 1, and Phase 1B- Tier 2. Monday marks when those in Phase 1B could begin getting vaccinated.

Phase 1B – Tier 2: High-Risk Individuals

Protecting those who are at increased risk for severe illness

Anyone aged 65 and older

Adults with the following conditions:

– Cancer

– Chronic Kidney Disease

– COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

– Intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down syndrome

– Heart Conditions such as heart failure, CAD (coronary artery disease) or

cardiomyopathies

– Immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant

– Severe Obesity (BMI >40kg/m2)

– Pregnancy

– Sickle Cell Disease

– Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus

While Phase 1B- Tier 2 is now eligible for the vaccine, people in the other groups are still trying to get vaccinated.

The next group that will be able to get the vaccine will be Tier 3. Residents in that group are considered critical infrastructure employees like teachers, childcare employees, government employees, and more.

You can learn more about the different priority groups in Missouri on the state’s COVID Vaccine site.

St. Louis County says it will receive more doses of the vaccine tomorrow.

Many counties are offering a sign-up so you can get notified when you are eligible to get the vaccine. You can find a link to those signs ups here.