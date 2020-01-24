New CDC coronavirus: 2nd case confirmed in the U.S.

(NBC) — A second case of the new coronavirus has been confirmed in the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday morning.

The CDC is also investigating another 61 potential cases from 22 states. Eleven have tested negative, and the rest are pending.

The second case, a woman in her 60s, is hospitalized in Chicago, and is reportedly doing well. She had traveled to Wuhan, China in December, and flew home to Illinois on January 13. She was not symptomatic on the flight home.

The woman in Chicago had not spent much time in public after arrival back in the U.S., and had not taken public transportation, health officials said. The risk that she had infected others is low, but that some close contacts are being monitored for symptoms.

The woman called her doctor when she started feeling ill, rather than physically going to a hospital or urgent care. Health officials say that this is the right thing to do.

“We ask that any individual who begins to experience symptoms and has recently traveled to Wuhan, or had contact with someone diagnosed with the novel coronavirus to call their health care provider or hospital before seeking treatment so that appropriate infection control measures can be put into place,” Dr. Jennifer Layden, chief medical officer at the Illinois Department of Public Health, said during a call with journalists Friday.

The first coronavirus case in the U.S. was reported Tuesday, a man in his 30s who fell ill after returning to his home in Washington state following a trip to Wuhan, China.