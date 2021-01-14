Missouri shares Phase 1B of its COVID vaccination plan

Jill Johnson adminsters the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Sharee Livingston, an OB-GYN with UPMC Lititz. (Dan Gleiter/The Patriot-News via AP)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri unveiled its plans for Phase 1B of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan today. We are still gathering more information on this developing story but this is what Capitol Bureau reporter Emily Manley has learned.

There will be three tiers in Phase 1B. First responders, emergency services, and public health fall under tier 1.

Tier 2 will start receiving vaccines Monday. People in that tier include high-risk individuals like those age 65 and older.

Tier 3 will be residents considered critical infrastructure employees like teachers, child care employees, government employees and more.

Officials with Missouri’s vaccine distribution team says some of those vaccinations started today.

