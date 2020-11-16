Missouri Senate postpones special session due to rise in COVID-19 cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Senate is postponing the current special session due to positive cases of COVID-19 among senators and staff.

According to a tweet from Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, the session will continue after Thanksgiving.

Due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases among members and staff, the Missouri Senate will postpone action related to the special session until after the Thanksgiving holiday. 1/2 #MOLeg — Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden) November 16, 2020

“This decision was not made lightly and, although disruptive, is in the best interest of protecting members, staff, and the public,” Rowden tweeted.

The special session was to discuss the distribution of CARES Act funding and COVID-19 liability.