Man in 70s collapses, dies after getting COVID vaccine in NY: Officials saw no sign of allergic reaction

A National Guardsman waits at the main entrance to great patients at a COVID-19 vaccination site inside the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Manhattan. (John Minchillo/AP)

NEW YORK CITY (WPIX) – Health officials confirmed early Monday that a man died shortly after getting the COVID-19 vaccine Sunday morning at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

The man collapsed as he was leaving the Hudson Yards vaccination site, New York State Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said.

On-site security and first responders rushed to his side within seconds, however the man died at a local hospital a short time later, according to Zucker.

The FDNY said the man was taken to the hospital by Senior Care just before 11 a.m. Sunday. According to Zucker, the incident occurred about 25 minutes after the man received the vaccine.

This was following the required 15-minute observation period, “where he exhibited no adverse reactions or any distress,” Zucker said in a statement.

“Initial indications are that the man did not have any allergic reaction to the vaccine,” the health official continued.

Zucker said that he and other public-health experts agree that the coronavirus vaccine is safe.

“I encourage all eligible New Yorkers to get vaccinated,” Zucker’s statement concluded.

The NYPD had no further information on the incident when Nexstar’s PIX11 reached out early Monday.

The mass-vaccination site first opened at the Javits Center on Jan. 13. The convention center was originally used as a field hospital after the coronavirus pandemic first struck last spring.