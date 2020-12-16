Have COVID-19 antibodies? Medical experts in Kansas say you should still get vaccinated. Here’s why.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)– According to Kansas’s vaccine distribution plan, high-risk healthcare workers and people in care homes will be among the first to receive coronavirus vaccinations.

As the new vaccine is distributed, one question that some medical experts addressed in a Tuesday news briefing with the University of Kansas Health System, is whether people who have already had the virus will need to get a shot.

“The guidance for the CDC is yes, you will need the vaccine, and you should get the vaccine,” said Dana Hawkinson, MD, medical director of Infection Prevention and Control at the health system.

Vaccines are being shipped to Kansas this week, and are arriving in ultra-cold storage locations marked for distribution across the state.

The state is expecting a limited supply of vaccines in its initial shipments, with 23,750 vaccines arriving in its first shipment from Pfizer. Hawkinson said while it’s recommended that people receive the vaccination even if they have antibodies, that they may be able to hold off as the state awaits more supply of vaccines.

Package containing Pfizer vaccines, being opened at ultra-cold storage facility in Kansas. Courtesy: Kansas’ Office of the Governor

Side view of Pfizer vaccine package. Ultra-cold storage containers are filled with dry ice, and contain five trays that hold up to 195 vials. Courtesy: Kansas’ Office of the Governor

Open package of Pfizer vaccines. Courtesy: Kansas’ Office of the Governor

“If you’ve had it, you can certainly wait maybe two months or three months, but we don’t know what a decent level of antibodies are, and we don’t routinely check those,” said Hawkinson, as he spoke about those among priority groups to receive vaccines.

Hawkinson said that while some people in priority groups may be able to defer vaccination if there’s a limited supply of the vaccine, he still recommends that they get the vaccine. He noted one reason why could be related to the waning level of immunity.

According to Dr. Terry Klein, a clinical researcher for the coronavirus vaccine trials in Wichita, levels for antibodies can vary over time.

“Some people get antibodies for their whole life, and they’ll be able to detect it for their whole life, and that data is usually known the longer it’s in the community,” Dr. Klein said. “So, that interval of testing for an antibody isn’t really hardly defined.”

Experts at the University of Kansas addressed herd immunity in their briefing, which occurs when a large portion of a community becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely.

So far, 1 in every 15 Kansans has tested positive for the coronavirus. And while vaccines are on the way, state health officials are saying that Kansas is still a long way from being completely protected.

“Even if we said that 8% to 10% of our populace has already had a naturally occurring illness, and then we have 150,000 optimistically immunized by the end of the month, we are far from herd immunity, so we cannot let our guard down,” Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment commented during the briefing.

Medical experts said it’s important to vaccinate as many people as possible to reach a higher level of immunity within the population.

The state is expecting to receive up to 150,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines by the end of December, which will be used to provide a single dose of the vaccine to 150,000 Kansans.