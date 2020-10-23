Emails: Parson was warned about virus outbreak before visit

Health News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Missouri Governor Mike Parson. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emails show Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s coronavirus diagnoses came about a week after he visited a state office building despite being warned about an outbreak among workers.

The emails obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch show that a public relations officer at the Department of Commerce and Insurance asked Parson’s spokeswoman whether the governor wanted to move forward with Sept. 16 event at the Harry S Truman State Office Building in Jefferson City “given the building situation.”

Parson, a Republican running for a four-year term, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sept. 23, about a week after the visit.

His office has not said whether officials have any indication where the governor contracted the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories