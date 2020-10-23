Emails: Parson was warned about virus outbreak before visit

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emails show Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s coronavirus diagnoses came about a week after he visited a state office building despite being warned about an outbreak among workers.

The emails obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch show that a public relations officer at the Department of Commerce and Insurance asked Parson’s spokeswoman whether the governor wanted to move forward with Sept. 16 event at the Harry S Truman State Office Building in Jefferson City “given the building situation.”

Parson, a Republican running for a four-year term, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Sept. 23, about a week after the visit.

His office has not said whether officials have any indication where the governor contracted the virus.