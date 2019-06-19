Health fair shows residents available options in rural communities

The Ozarks Community Hospital Pineville Clinic hosts a rural health improvement fair.

The OCH Extravaganza Health Fair shows what healthcare options are available in rural communities. Volunteers were on hand to help people with Medicare enrollment, participants got a free meal, and there were plenty of fun activities for kids. The event also offered mammograms, free dental screenings, and free sports physicals.

Kristen Ogden, Quality Director for Clinics says, “Lots of resources to take away from the event today (Tuesday). So we want people to really understand how important preventative healthcare is with colonoscopies and mammograms and, you know, taking care of your diabetes as needed, and blood pressure.”

A handful of attendees received free glucometers and blood pressure cuffs. OCH will hold another health fair Thursday in Rogersville, Missouri.