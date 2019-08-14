Health experts warn public to beware of mold exposure

Mold can grow by leaky fixtures or poorly-ventilated areas. Symptoms of mold exposure can range from cold-like symptoms, to even upper respiratory infections and skin rashes.

Mold can sometimes be looked at as an issue you can deal with later. But that’s not the case–it can have long-lasting impacts that can be easily avoided.

“So especially nasal symptoms like sneezing, itchy, watery eyes, nasal congestion, runny nose, even cough and sore throat can come from that,” expained ear, nose, and throat surgeon Nathan Box. “Some people that have a mold allergy have wheezing. Mold can definetly increase those symptoms.”

Simple ways to get rid of mold in your home would be to get a humidifier and ensure you are regularly changing the air filters in your home