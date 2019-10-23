Health experts encourage patients to weigh their options for Medicare drug coverage

Open enrollment is underway for Medicare Part D, and those patients are being urged to compare plans instead of just sticking with the same one.

There are a number of changes to the drug coverage plans for 2020. That includes everything from deductibles and initial coverage to catastrophic coverage.

Webb City pharmacist Koby Prater says picking the wrong plan can drive up costs by hundreds of dollars.

“The plan with the $15 premium is not always the least expensive,” Prater explained. “And usually, those lower premium plans do have a deductible that has to be met the first of the year right after Christmas, and property taxes.”

Prater adds that he, and many other pharmacists, will help patients weigh their options to make sure they pick the plan that’s right for them. For program details, you can click here.