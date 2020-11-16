Health departments in Missouri are discussing new quarantine guidance for schools

MISSOURI — Health departments around Missouri are meeting to discuss the state’s new quarantine guidance in…K-12 schools.

Governor Parson’s new recommendation says if two people come in contact with each other… While one is positive for the virus…The other person shouldn’t be required to quarantine if both people were properly wearing masks.

Kathryn Wall with the Springfield, Greene County Health Department says lots of questions are being asked in the meetings between schools and public health agencies — like what would this change look like, how would it address the needs of schools… What would schools require as part of this process?

The health department is researching what Covid-19 transmission looks like in classrooms, and what impact this change could have in the rest of the community.

Wall says no decisions have been made yet.

Kathryn Wall, Springfield Greene County Health Dept., says, “Until a decision is made one way or the other, our current quarantine guidance still stands. And quarantine has been incredibly important part of the public health response to covid-19 so we do need people to take that seriously.”

Until new guidelines are set in place, the health department is recommending if you have been within six feet of someone who tested positive for Covid for more than 15 minutes you have to quarantine for two weeks…