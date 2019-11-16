Health center to open soon in Commerce

COMMERCE, Ok. — Preparations are underway for the new Community Health Center of Northeast Oklahoma to open in Commerce soon.

The facility is the first health center in Commerce, so it is special for the facility to offer its services in the community.

Especially since transportation is often a problem in rural areas.

During the past four months a full renovation of the building has been done at the site located at 220 s. Mickey Mantle.

Janet Mendez, CEO of Community Health Center of NEO said, “We just want people to be aware just because we do have the federal funding and that we are able to see you on a sliding scale those people are going to get the exact same care that somebody that comes in with United Health Care or Blue Cross are going to get. There’s no difference in the services based on your income or the type of insurance.”

On December 6th the facility will start seeing its first patients.

They are taking appointments now but they also accept walks-ins.

You can call 918-675-0017 to schedule.