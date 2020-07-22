Health care professionals say they’d send their kids to school this fall

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Governor Asa Hutchinson said he’s firm on Arkansas schools starting back the week of August 24.

He said the state is working hard on addressing the legitimate concerns teachers have, but it’s important kids start back on the date set.

Many health care professionals agree.

On Tuesday, July 21, Governor Hutchinson showed an NBC video from July 12, at his daily COVID-19 briefing.

In the video, five pediatric infectious disease specialists all said they would send their children to school this fall.

KNWA/KFTA asked local doctors in our area if they would send their kids to school with the current coronavirus numbers Arkansas is seeing.

I believe that I would feel comfortable sending them. DR. MARTHA SHARKEY, RAINBOW PEDIATRIC CLINIC

I think as of right now, I would definitely feel safe with my children going back to school. DR. ADAM MCCALL, NORTHWEST FAMILY MEDICINE AND OBSTETRICS

Both Rainbow Pediatric Clinic Dr. Martha Sharkey and Northwest Family Medicine and Obstetrics Dr. Adam McCall agree that evidence suggests it’s rare for children to develop serious complications from COVID-19.

“There is a special population of children out there that are going to be more at risk and I think we really have to consider those in all the decision making,” Dr. McCall said.

At this point, they both agree it’s more important for children to be in school, then to not be.

“We’re worried right now about the kids academically, their social and emotional development, their rates of abuse, and the cases that are being missed,” Dr. Sharkey said.

There is a concern for teacher safety, though.

They hope the state does everything it can to ensure educators are protected.