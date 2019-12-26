Heading to the movies on Christmas a tradition for some families

NEOSHO, Mo. — While many of us spend Christmas day at a family gathering, the holiday marks a different tradition for others.

Folks at Neosho Cinema 6 are celebrating their holiday tradition with the big screen and plenty of popcorn.

We all have our annual Christmas traditions, whether that may be family gatherings or staying home.

But for some, Christmas day means going to the the movies!

Neosho Cinema 6 welcomed in plenty of moviegoers to celebrate their own tradition.

Josh McConnell, Neosho Cinema 6, said, “A whole bunch of different families coming in. Thanksgiving is the same way. I think it’s really a hit on holidays, especially in Neosho.”

And what better way to celebrate the holidays than with warm popcorn?

Amy Schaffer and Lexie Cupp began their holiday tradition because they’re a military family.

Amy Schaffer and Lexie Cupp, Moviegoers, said, “We don’t really have any Christmas traditions. We’re kinda a military family so we used to travel a lot.”

And for others, they began their tradition because of Star Wars.

Kaytlyn Cook and Halle Cook, Moviegoers, said “A couple years ago, a new Star Wars came out and we decided to watch it on Christmas. And then every year, except for last year, I don’t think there was a Star Wars last year on Christmas. So we watched Bumblebee instead of Star Wars because it wasn’t out.”

But the movies weren’t the only thing bringing in customers today.

“New reclining seats in Neosho!” said Schaffer and Cupp.

And many had to buy their tickets in advance.

Movie theater employees say especially with the new renovations the building has, they expect business to be steady all day.

“We’ve been busy nonstop, selling out on a lot of movies and a lot of times. And we’ve opened up for earlier showings to make up for the fewer seats. But the recliners are awesome and we’ve been very busy ever since the remodel,” said McConnell.

McConnell adds the most popular movies everyone is coming in to see today are Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, Jumanji: The Next Level, and Cats.