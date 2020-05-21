JOPLIN, Mo. — Heading back to school may come a few days earlier for Joplin students.

The school district is evaluating a plan that would begin K-12 classes on August 13th instead of the current start of the 24th.

School leaders say the potential change would help jump-start a Summer break that’s much longer than normal and help prepare if there are issues with coronavirus later in the year.

Melinda Moss, Joplin Schools Superintendent, said, “This will give us about an extra week and a half then that if there should be covid spikes say late fall or winter, we could have more flexibility.”

State education leaders have signaled support for an early start.

The Joplin School District will hold a public comment session on the change Tuesday May 26th before the regular school board meeting.