HBA Home Show adapting during covid-19

JOPLIN, Mo. — The HBA Home Show is going to look a little bit different this year.

The show is a chance for homeowners and builders to get a look at some new upgrades for their property. The show was supposed to happen back in March but was postponed due to covid-19. Now after months of planning, the HBA is attempting to host it again before the holiday season.

Valerie Searcy, Home Builder’s Association Director, said, “It really was, now or never type of situation of, we don’t want to get into the holidays, we don’t know what else is coming up, and really just the availability of a facility to have the event. So we have precautions in place, we have set more precautions this year, and we’re just moving forward.”

To deal with covid the show will feature extra wide aisles, extra booth space and stations with hand sanitizer and air purification. The home show will take place October 23 and 24 at the Victory Ministry and Sports Complex Gym.

