Hawthorn and Crystal Springs Park in Neosho repaved

NEOSHO, Mo. — Two parks in Neosho have received a much needed upgrade.

On the east side of the golf course, the paths at Hawthorn Park and Crystal Springs Park have been repaved.

Total cost of the project — close to $14,000. The money came from the city’s budget. Officials tell us, to their knowledge, it’s the first time the paths have been redone.

“The city of Neosho maintains this park, and if it’s going to have city of Neosho’s name on it, it needs to look nice,” said Clint Dalbom — Neosho Parks Director.

Hawthorn Park will be closed this winter, as workers plan to bring in more soil and gravel.