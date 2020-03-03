Hawley proposes legislation to monitor healthcare supply lines amid coronavirus fears

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The CDC is urging Americans not to run to the store and buy face masks and other protective gear, for fear medical professionals won’t have enough.

Lawmakers say the us is ill prepared, and federal health officials need to make changes now.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said, “Listen with China not producing drugs we are at risk”

As China closes factories to stop the spread of the coronavirus, even Americans not affected by the virus could suffer in a different way.

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley says some Chinese-made drugs and medical supplies could run low.

Hawley also says the U.S. Food and Drug Administration must do more to protect Americans from potential shortages.

“There’s a real danger that we will encounter shortfalls of the vital antibiotics”

Last week the FDA reported the first drug shortage linked to the virus, but so far won’t identify which drug.

Robert Weissman, Public Citizen President, said, “That’s crazy”

Robert Weissman President of Public Citizen says the FDA needs to be transparent.

“The FDA and the administration generally ought to be up front with the public.”

Hawley says more importantly, the FDA needs to be prepared.

“This legislation would help secure those supply chains,” said Hawley

Hawley has introduced legislation that would give government more power to collect data from drug and medical supply manufacturers to prevent future scares.

“We’ll make sure the FDA has advanced warning about initial shortage and can take any sort of proactive action they need to”

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn agrees the agency needs stronger enforcement tools and more resources to better monitor medical shortages.

The White House insists supply chains are under control.

And to underline the point, the President met Monday with executives from the major drug companies, a meeting that was supposed to be about prescription drug prices, but instead the meeting focused on preparation for the coronavirus.