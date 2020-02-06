Hawley looking to refocus after impeachment

WASHINGTON, D.C. — While the Senate impeachment vote is over – it will be rehashed for a long time to come.

But at least one lawmaker hopes this is a chance to refocus on the business of the people.

Senator Josh Hawley from Missouri wants to start looking more closely at the risks of the Coronavirus and whether it’s time to impose travel restrictions.

He also points to ongoing efforts to reduce prescription drug prices and create more affordable housing.

Senator Josh Hawley, MO, R, said, “Continue to build on getting working class wages, blue collar jobs growing, and wages rising. There’s a lot to do and we need to get to it. This has been a terrible distraction. It has been bitter, it has been divisive, and it’s time for it to end.”

Hawley points to the passage of the U.S. – Mexico – Canada agreement as one of the most recent achievements, with impeachment proceedings taking over all Senate attention since January 21st.