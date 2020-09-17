Fieker’s Haunted Hallow prepares for Fall season

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — With Halloween approaching, a local haunted house is preparing for the Fall season. Owners of Fieker’s Haunted Hollow have spent the past few weeks prepping 10-acres of land for customers to enjoy.

Haunted Hollow has been operating for nearly 25 years and guests can expect tons of scary surprises on their route through tunnels, cabins, and trails.

The newest addition to the experience is a ghost house that is currently under construction.

Owners say with so much uncertainty this year, they just want to give people something to look forward to.

Doug Fieker, Owner, Fieker’s Haunted Hollow, said, “Well I know that folks have been kind of kept in since the COVID-19 and this will give them a good place to come and enjoy themselves, enjoy their families, and that’s what we’re looking forward to, making them happy.”

Construction is expected to be complete within the next two weeks.

Opening day for Fieker’s Haunted Hollow is Friday, October 2nd.

They’ll be open every Friday and Saturday in October and the cost is $12 per person.

They’re located at the corner of Jaguar Road and Anabelle Lane.