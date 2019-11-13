Harry S Truman home to undergo renovation

LAMAR, Mo. — The home where former president Harry S Truman was born is getting much needed renovations.

The home, built in the late 1800’s, has deteriorated over the years and the originial foundation can no longer support it.

Lifting and repositioning the home will make room for a new foundation and a basement.

Tests say the soil beneath the home was holding substantial amounts of water and needed a basement equipped with drains to release that water.

Because the home is on the national register of historic places, its appearance will remain the same.

“This is an 1880’s home and we want to make sure that other generations in the future are able to enjoy it and understand the life of the 1880’s here in Midwest Missouri,” said Beth Bazal, Historic Site Specialist

The state has allocated 15.3 million dollars for historical preservation projects.

It is not yet known how much the project will cost.

The home is expected to be complete and open to the public in January