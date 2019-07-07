Har-ber Village Opens Photography Display

Grove, Okla.

Har-ber Village has a new display of memorabilia highlighting more than a century of photography

The exhibit is free and features an extensive camera collection and photographs.

While, the museum had some of it’s own collectibles– several pieces were donated by community members.

The display is engaging for people allowing them to even view a glimpse through the viewfinder of antique cameras from the 1900’s.

Har-Ber Village officials hope people are able to look at the evolution of the equipment through the years

“Maybe be able to apply that to other things you know phones and cameras. Much of the equipment we have today has it’s ancestors and 150 years ago. You don’t really think about that. You just think oh this is a new invention from our time, but it’s not.”said Amelia Chamberlain, Har-ber Village Executive Director

Later on in the season, visitors will be able to write captions for some of the historic photos.

The best messages will be displayed.

The exhibit runs until September 23rd.