GROVE – The Grand Lake quant frontier-themed museum opens to the public on Saturday.

Starting its 54th season, Har-Ber Village is a popular Grand Lake attraction. Part of the opening weekend festivities is Living History Demonstrations.

Museum visitors can watch and learn about broom making, carpentry, blacksmith, hearth cooking, weavers, spinners, and old fashion photography.

“We opened a week earlier to attract students on Spring Break,” said Nicole Reynolds, museum co-manager.

In the past an average of 200 visitors attends Har-Ber Village on opening day, she said.

Harvey and Bernice Jones bought the lakefront site in 1968 on Grand Lake for a summer home. Instead, the couple decided to build a place for the public’s enjoyment that showed life in the mid-1800s to the turn of the 20th century.

Har-Ber Village sets on six acres mostly surrounded by the Grand Lake shoreline. The winding landscape allows for leisurely visits to over 100 exhibits, including log cabins, general mercantile stores, a schoolhouse, and a jail with hanging gallows. Most exhibits are antiques and collections, but there are a few reproductions

The chapel which overlooks Grand Lake was the first museum building. It was built by Harvey Jones using pre-Civil War handmade bricks and is a popular wedding venue.

Park benches are available to rest or to catch a glimpse of squirrels scampering about manicured flower beds.

Other sights include walking and nature trails, Reynolds said.

Another attraction that opens as the weather gets warmer is a mining sluice allowing visitors to pan for gemstones, Reynolds said.

“We have several festivals planned for April,” Reynolds said. “More festivals will be held during the year.”

Farm, Ag and Ecology Days is set for April 8-9 and Civil War Era Historical Days is set for April 22 to 24.

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and admission is ages 63 and over $7.50, ages 18 to 62 $10, ages 5 to 17 $5, and children under 5 years old are admitted free.

For more information, please go to the link.https://har-bervillage.com/home