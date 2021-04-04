GROVE, Okla. — A local museum is bringing back history, in more ways than one.

Har-Ber Village Museum will be bringing back their Civil War Era Historical Days event.

Artillery groups, Civil War reenactment scrimmages, and historians will cover war eras all the way to civilian life during the war times and life inside the camps.

Blacksmiths, various vendors, and shops will be open to the public.

Nicole Reynolds Har-Ber Village Museum Manager, says, “We’re a museum and that’s what we focus on bringing history alive so that our generations to come can learn everything about what our country has been through in the United States and it’s just extremely important to keep history there.”

The event will start April 23 and run through April 25 from 9 A.M. to 2 P.M.

Admission for adults is $10, $7.50 for seniors and military, $6 for 6-17 year old’s and free for 5 years and under.