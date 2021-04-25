GROVE, Okla. — A local Northeast Oklahoma museum is going back in time-in more ways than one.

Har-Ber Village Museum in Grove brought back their Civil War Historical Days after the pandemic.

The event featured black smiths, artillery groups, and a Civil War battle reenactment along with dances and music in the square.

Visitors could learn about how life was on the camps and at home during the war times.

Tim Field Har-Ber Village Museum Programs Assistant, says, “This is great. This has been really encouraging to have the event back on the schedule again. We’ve had a lot of encouraging remarks and comments made at the village.”

Har-Ber Village Museum hopes to have another Civil War Historical Days next year.