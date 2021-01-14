HAPPENING NOW: Joplin Fire Department Fighting Fire at 22nd and Alabama

((JOPLIN, Mo.)) Joplin fire crews were called to a home at 22nd and Alabama just after 7 PM Thursday. Jessica Schaer spoke to the people living in the house, Candice Culbertson says she was out walking her dogs when she received a call from dispatch that her house maybe on fire. She says she rushed home to see the flames coming from the structure. Culbertson says she’s okay, but in shock. Fire crews remain on scene, this is an active situation and we will bring you the latest as it becomes available.