NEOSHO, Mo.–One Southwest Missouri city is getting ready to celebrate all things local.

The Neosho Farmers Market is hosting its Handmade Holiday Market on Saturday. Customers can shop for a variety of crafted items from local artisans, crafters, bakers and makers.

It’ll be across from the Neosho Library on the corner of Spring and Jefferson Street. Shoppers can also enjoy refreshments when looking for a gift.

It begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.