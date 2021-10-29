Halloween “Spook and Shop” event held in Webb City

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Downtown Webb City was all about Halloween today.

All part of a new project called “Spook and Shop.” It ran from 1 to 5.

During that time, little princesses, transformers, clowns and more — went door-to-door to businesses, trick or treating. They also got to check out a fire truck — and got special deals at some restaurants.

“They can stop off at the police department and get a junior badge. We’ve also got sales going on, we’ve got a photo spot. If you’re in costume you can get a special treat at Spencer’s Sweet Call,” said Erin Turner, WC Econ. Dev.

This was the first year for “Spook and Shop,” something officials plan to do again next year.