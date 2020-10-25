Halloween being celebrated by a local organization

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Humane Society is celebrating Halloween with fun events for the whole family.

Saturday morning the shelter held their annual “Furry Fall Festival.”

There was a pet costume contest, games, and even a Pitbull puppy kissing booth.

Organizers say they add one new event this year.

Tianna Fisher, Shelter Services Manager, says, “Something new we did this year was a pumpkin pie eating contest for pets and their people and it was really entertaining, really fun.”

Proceeds from Saturday’s event helped the humane society.

To celebrate Pitbull Awareness Month the shelter is waiving the fees for Pitbulls and Pitbull mixes through the end of October.

On Saturdays and Sundays they’re adopting adults dogs, cats and kittens for just $25.

The Joplin Humane Society will be open Sunday from 1 P.M. to 4 P.M.