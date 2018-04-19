Hailey Keltner wins Golden Lion Award

Please take a moment to nominate a deserving High School Senior who has made a positive difference by volunteering in their school, civic organization, church or community.

While there are many scholarships which recognize academic, athletic or other talents, the purpose of the Golden Lion scholarship is to recognize service. Recipients do not have to be an accomplished musician, a star athlete or the smartest kid in class. They simply must have demonstrated a desire to positively impact their community.

Missouri Southern State University is excited to offer the Golden Lion Award again this year. It’s because of generous sponsors, H.E. Williams, Inc. and Nexstar Broadcasting, that they are able to award $12,000 in Golden Lion awards each year. Each month (September-April) Missouri Southern State University will choose one deserving area Senior to receive a $1,000 MSSU scholarship. In June, MSSU will award one of those students with a $5,000 scholarship

We’ve got another winner for the Golden Lion Award – and this time it takes us to Eagles territory and Pierce City High School.

“I’m counting down the days it’s like 5-4-3-2-1,” says Hailey Keltner.

Pierce City Senior Hailey Keltner is ready for the next phase of her life. She has a post graduation plan, but that doesn’t mean she wasted her time in high school. And that includes weeks and weeks of taking care of her boyfriend’s terminally ill grandmother.

“I was her in-home caregiver, she tripped and fell,” says Hailey Keltner.

The broken hip led to an x-ray which led to the discovery of an inoperable brain tumor. So Hailey volunteered to help Maxine Korte out, overnight four – five times a week.

“I put her to bed, got her up, fed her, took her to the bathroom, just anything that you can think of, that you do on a daily basis, I would do for her,” says Keltner.

Maxine passed away a few months ago. But the experience helped Hailey figure out her purpose in life.

“I’m going to Missouri Southern and getting my Bachelors of Science in Nursing. And then I want to take an oncology course; that way I can administer chemotherapy and I want to do pediatric oncology,” says Keltner.

She’s already qualified as a certified nursing assistant – which has given her other chances to volunteer.

“My CNA program, we had the opportunity to donate our time to the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks; um and I did three blood drives with them,” says Keltner.

It’s not a surprise to school counselor Jackie Nelson.

“Hailey’s always been a helper of others. She’s been in lots of activities – tons of volunteer work through her church and ministries, the blood foundations and the elderly and never afraid to jump in for another opportunity,” says Jackie Nelson.

