Habitat for Humanity Restore seeing surge in customers

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity Restore is seeing a boost in customers. Last month they added an extra day for shoppers.

The Restore was shut down during the pandemic and they reopened to customers at the end of May. They believe the jump in visitors is from people spending more time at home.

Scott Clayton, Executive Director, Joplin Habitat For Humanity, said, “I think during the shutdown and the slow reopening a lot of people got to those projects that they were putting off at their home they perhaps cleaned their garage out and also they came out here to try to find if we had some less expensive items that they could purchase.”

Proceeds from the Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity Restore goes towards the building of homes. The store is open from nine a.m. to four p.m., Monday through Saturday. Anyone who wants to donate to the Restore can call 782-SHOP.