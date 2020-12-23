Habitat for Humanity helps local veteran

JOPLIN, Mo. — A recent grant is helping a local organization do more than just build homes for residents in need. The group can also continue helping out those who already have a home.

Sometimes the Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity is able, along with the help of other companies and organizations, to build qualifying residents a brand new home. Thanks to the critical repair program, they’ve been able help a homeowner, in this case William Townsend the 3rd, to fix up the one he already lives in.

William Townsend III, Critical Home Repair Participant, said, “I’ve lived in the house for 17 years, existed in the home for 17 years just watching things go wrong, little by little, and not being able to repair them.”

Habitat first received grant money for the critical repair program two years ago in the amount of $360,000. Just a few days ago they learned they’ll get funding for two more years, at almost twice the amount as the first time.

The new funding will allow Habitat to continue to seamlessly help residents into the new year.

Scott Clayton, Ex. Director, Joplin Area Habitat For Humanity, said, “It’s a great thing to be able to continue to do and means so much for the people these major modifications because it’s great to be able to do small repairs but now we can go in and do major rehab for those that qualify, so yeah, definitely get a hold of us, you know, look us up about how the Critical Home Repair works and maybe it’s going to be a good thing for you.”

The Vietnam era veteran also had work done to make his home more accessible on the inside and says he’s glad he went through the application process.

“I got my house fixed up, plumbing, heating, air conditioning, water heater, all new windows, three new screen doors, ceiling fan, changed my life,” said Townsend.

When all is said and done, homeowners selected for the program only have to pay a fraction of the total amount of the repairs