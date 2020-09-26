Habitat for Humanity dedicates new home to veteran

JOPLIN, Mo. — A new home was dedicated to a veteran family Friday. Habitat for Humanity’s Veteran Build House Program has been going strong in Joplin for 3 years now.

Friday the program welcomed home Jesse and Brianna Arnold. Their finished home is located at 1301 New Hampshire Avenue in Joplin. Habitat for Humanity officials say this build wouldn’t have been possible without one major contributor.

Scott Clayton, Executive Director, Joplin Area Habitat For Humanity, said, “I want to give a special thanks to General Mills they supplied us with two grants so that we could build this home so we were able to get those funds so we could partner with General Mills and they are a huge support to this house and been supportive of habitat for 15 years so we are here today thanks and a large part to General Mills.”