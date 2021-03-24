Habitat for Humanity celebrates women

JOPLIN, Mo. — There was plenty of girl power at a construction site in Joplin, Wednesday. Actually, two sites.

You might be surprised to find out who’s on the other end of this drill. It’s Cheyanne Ellison who’s building a deck on her soon to be new Habitat for Humanity home in Joplin.

Cheyenne Ellison, Future Home Owner, said, “It’s incredible, I am able to put my own work forth into my own house and I can’t describe a better feeling than that.”

On this day all of the labor working outside her home as well as those working on the interior of the home going up right next store have something in common, their gender.

Barbie Huff, Joplin Area Habitat For Humanity, said, “We’re celebrating women this month because it is Women’s History Month and we had International Women’s Day earlier in the month and we’re celebrating what women can do and what they can do our community and what they can do for Habitat.”

Mikey Miller, Future Home Owner, said, “You have no idea, it is a big big help, I’m very grateful for them being here.”

Next door, Mikey Miller, his twin daughters and other volunteers are putting in their own sweat equity. He works for Joplin Concrete who is also helping with the building process.

‘I actually brought the first load on concrete out here on the walls so that was pretty cool and get to pour the driveway, I get to deliver my own concrete which is neat.”

Mariah Miller, Future Home Occupant, said, “It’s amazing to see with it being Women’s Month, it breaks gender rules to see just women, almost just women here.”

And Ellison says the sooner she, her husband and their kids can get into a bigger home, the better, the family of four, will eventually be a family of five.

“I found out on St. Patrick’s Day,” said Ellison.

Both families hope to move in in about a month or two.