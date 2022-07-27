LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. — Gypsy Rose Blanchard has tied the knot with Louisianan Ryan Scott Anderson despite still serving her 10-year prison sentence.

The Livingston County Recorder of Deeds verified the marriage certificate between Blanchard, 30, and Anderson, 36, on July 21, 2022.

According to Intouchweekly.com, Blanchard’s family friend, Fancy Marcelli, Blanchard was dating multiple men while in prison.

What those dates or how those dates worked have not been verified yet.

Prior to the marriage, Blanchard was engaged with someone else. Her stepmother, Kristy Blanchard, told Intouchweekly.com that the pair called off the engagement in August of 2019.

Blanchard is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for her involvement with the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

After years of abuse from her mother, experts believed she suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, Gypsy was forced to act like she was a sickly, wheelchair-bound child to gain attention and charity from local organizations. Blanchard would secretly live a different life online where she dated Nicholas Godejohn.

After convincing Godejohn to come to Springfield, the two carried out a plan to murder Blanchard’s mother. Godejohn stabbed Dee Dee to death.

For a deeper dive into their crime, including exclusive interviews, check out Crime Traveler’s 3-part Gypsy Blanchard stories.