Gyms filling up with new patrons as 2021 begins

JOPLIN, Mo. — Its a new year and this means gyms across the country will start to fill up with new people ready to work on their new years resolutions.

Mike Goettel, Joplin Family Y Program Director, said, “Everyone starts off with really all gung-ho, so they come rushing in at the beginning of the year.”

Some of the most popular new years resolutions every year have something to do with health.

Lindsey Hodges, Carthage Resident, said, “I think everyone starts the year off with wanting to be working out goals and weight loss goals, changing their eating habits and all that, I know it’s been a topic in our household.”

It’s because of this several gyms notice an increase in attendance. This usually starts within the first few days of the year.

“Business always picks up at the beginning of the year because people are always making those new years resolutions, and health is always a great resolution,” said Goettel.

In fact, gyms all over the country receive most of their registrations during this time.

“As far as the numbers go, I would say probably a 20 to 25% jump in numbers at the beginning of the year.”

In order to keep this attendance, gyms focus on the needs of the clients.

“It’s a matter of giving them a variety of activities, programs, classes, something that they’re going to find exciting and new.”

Not only making sure the gym goers stay, but healthy habits are formed at the same time.

“We try to get them in a mode where they pick up the habits that they need to sustain that throughout the year, so that it’s not just a jump in and taper off, we want to create those healthy habits.”

According to the International Health, Racquet, and Sports Club Association, around 11% of gym registrations happen within the first few days of the year. Usually the biggest amount of new foot traffic starts going to the gym on January 2nd as opposed to new years day.