GWC gears up for Prairie Days festivities

Live music, cooking exhibitions, candle making and living history exhibitions — those are just a few of the attractions that are part of the annual Prairie Days.

The event takes place Saturday at Carver National Monument in Diamond.

Park Ranger Diane Eilestein says it’s the largest single event at the park each year. She expects 1,500 visitors as well as 130 volunteers to be part of Prairie Days.

“We also have wagon rides and on them, we have storytellers who will share the George Washington Carver story as well as what was going on at the Carver Farm and the natural history of the tall grass prairie, so grab a wagon ride and go through the tall grass prairie and get about a 20 minute ride,” Eilenstein explained.

For more information about all the free events, and what time they take place, click here.