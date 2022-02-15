JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – We still anticipate a “mixed bag” of weather as our next weather system approaches from the west.

TUESDAY:

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 7pm for much of southwest Missouri, southeast Kansas, and northeast Oklahoma.

Humidity values are below 30% and winds are gusting well over 25 miles per hour.

WEDNESDAY EVENING:

Storms are expected to form Wednesday afternoon and evening. As of Tuesday afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center has kept our region mainly in a MARGINAL RISK of severe storms.

A slightly higher risk of severe storms (SLIGHT RISK) is in the yellow to our southwest.

Because winds will gust to nearly 40 miles per hour BEFORE the storms, a WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 3pm on Wednesday.

Winds could be damaging even without storms in the area.

Some spotty showers may form as early 3pm on Wednesday, but are more organized structure of storms is expected late Wednesday night.

THURSDAY MORNING:

Then, through the overnight hours, a line segment of storms forms and moves through in the early morning hours of Thursday. Temperatures still will not drop far enough, so we are anticipating rain and storms for that line that moves through at that time.

Main risks would be:

Damaging wind gusts

Damaging hail

Due to an excessive amount of rainfall expected, we have an Areal Flood Watch in effect for our southwest Missouri counties.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

As the storm system moves from west to east, temperatures drop off and snowfall is then expected Thursday through the daytime hours.

The system finally exits our region by Thursday night.

As of Tuesday afternoon, we are NOT under any sort of winter storm watches or warnings, though.

It is unclear just how impactful the wintry weather will be, but if we get a lot of snowfall, we could see a trace to 2 inches in our area.

A glaze of ice is also possible with the incoming system.

THIS IS A CONSTANTLY CHANGING FORECAST:

Each model run, with each hour, continues to show bobbles in the path of the storm and differences in just how it will affect our region.