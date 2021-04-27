Guns and Hoses

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some area heroes are ready to lace-up their basketball shoes for a good cause.

The 4th annual Guns & Hoses charity basketball game is this Saturday night at Joplin High School. The event is a fundraiser for Bright Futures Joplin – and pits the Joplin Police Department against the Joplin Fire Department. And, officials say – regardless of the final score – it’s the kids who, once again, will be the winners.

Sarah Coyne, Coordinator, Joplin Bright Futures, said, “Very prestigious traveling trophy and it’s all for the good of the kids, we hope the community will come out and watch the game, we have raffle tickets, concession stand, we have some themed baskets that are up for silent auction.”

Again – the game is Saturday night – 7 o’clock at the Joplin High School gym. Doors open at 5:30. Tickets are $5 for adults. Children and students get in for free.