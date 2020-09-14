Gunfire results from a basic traffic stop

NEWTON COUNTY — A routine traffic stop turns into a pursuit Saturday evening, leading to a patrol vehicle to withstand gunfire.

Around 8:30 P.M. A Seneca Police Officer stopped a vehicle at Washington and Cherokee Avenue, however that vehicle fled south and initiated a pursuit.

Someone in the vehicle, a Maroon Ford Ranger, shot at the police car multiple times during the chase.

The officer was not injured and none of the bullets penetrated the vehicle.

The pursuit continued onto US-60 and officers found the pick-up truck abandoned just south of the MO-43 roundabout.

Two of the three suspects have been taken into custody.

Anyone with information on this incident is being encouraged to contact the Seneca Police Department or Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Names of suspects and their charges are not being released at this time.