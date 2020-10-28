Gun sales increasing ahead of election

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Every four years we elect a president. That has an effect on gun sales and even ammunition sales–plus this year, we have a deadly virus too.

Regardless of who gets elected, just the possibility of a change in leadership in the White House triggers a hike in gun sales leading up to election day. And if a Democrat wins, it’s likely that increase will continue for some time, as gun owners and manufacturers fear the possibility of a change in gun laws. And this election cycle is no different according to Brandon Spaugy, who’s selling to some buyers he’s never seen before.

Brandon Spaugy, Brandon’s Gun Trading Company, said, “Locally, of course they’re up, and I’m talking about in Joplin they’re up forty percent, in your larger cities, it’s much much higher, I normally like to take time with that person to kind of discuss what they might need and such, that’s kind of hard to do when there’s ten people standing behind them.”

But guns aren’t the only means of self defense he’s selling. Spaugy only has taser he has left in stock. The Covid virus has played a significant role in the demand for weapons as well as the ammunition that goes inside them. Not only do they sell weapons at black rain ordnance near Neosho, they also use ammunition in all products that goes out the door. They also sell ammunition to customers–which is also in short supply.

Stacey Adams, General Manager, Black Rain Ordnance, said, “We sell ship, two to five hundred guns a day, and we test fire each gun at least three times before we ship them out.”

Like many other manufactured products, bullets are in short supply because companies stopped making them when they were shut down during the pandemic.

Adams claims concern over the possibility of protests coming to the Four States has added to the demand for ammo.

“In February and early March we started with the Covid, that lead into some riots, and now we’re heading into the Presidential election.”