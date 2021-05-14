Gun bill top priority on Missouri lawmakers’ last day

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2018, file photo, semi-automatic rifles fill a wall at a gun shop in Lynnwood, Wash. With Democrats controlling the presidency and Congress, Republican state lawmakers concerned about the possibility of new federal gun control laws aren’t waiting to react. Legislation in at least a dozen states seeks to nullify any new restrictions, such as ammunition limits or a ban on certain types of weapons. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are speeding toward the end of session with a high-profile measure to ban local enforcement of federal gun laws still outstanding.

The Republican-led Legislature has until 6 p.m. Friday to pass bills. Senators passed the gun bill 22-10 on Thursday. But it still needs a final vote of approval from the House.

The measure would penalize local police agencies if their officers enforce federal gun laws.

Republican backers say they’re motivated by the possibility of new federal gun restrictions under Democratic President Joe Biden and the Democratic-led U.S. House.