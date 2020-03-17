Gun and Ammunition sales spiking amid virus fears

JOPLIN, Mo. — You can add guns and especially ammunition to the list of items people are stocking up these days.

Brandon Spaugy, owner of Brandon’s Gun Trading Company in Joplin, says sales have been relatively flat for a few years.

But, now, out of fear of what might happen with the virus, he says people want to protect themselves.

He adds the industry is trying to play catch-up with the sudden demand.

Brandon Spaugy, Owner, Brandon’s Gun Trading Company, said, “So they had slashed prices and they’ve gotten rid of their inventories, their massive inventories of ammunition, they’ve laid off in the industry and they’ve shut down facilities in the industry, now this coronavirus scare.”

As a result, Spaughy says he’s had to limit the amount of ammunition he sells to some customers.