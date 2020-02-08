Guinn faces charges for Wednesday evening incident

JOPLIN, Mo. — A man who drove his vehicle into a fence near the Joplin Police Department is now facing multiple charges.

Douglas Guinn is facing charges of 2nd degree assault, 1st degree property damage, and driving while intoxicated.

He has also been charged with resisting or interfering arrest for a felony, careless driving, and possession of marijuana.

Late Wednesday evening, police say Guinn’s truck missed a curve near 2nd and Virginia in downtown Joplin and crashed through a fence at the rear entrance of the police station.

In the process, the truck also hit a pole, knocking out power to more than 100 people that evening.

Power was restored overnight, and Guinn was taken into custody.