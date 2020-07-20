Guidehouse, Joplin’s COVID-19 consultant, releases full scope of relief projects

JOPLIN, Mo. — Projects geared to aid in the Joplin community’s response to COVID-19 have been cleared by Guidehouse, the firm hired to aid the city in moving forward through the coronavirus response. The programs were developed following the area-wide survey hoping to get the full picture of how the virus has directly impacted the community. Efforts to aid businesses, non-profits, and residents are all included.

These projects will be reviewed at Monday night’s city council meeting. Here’s a look at what the list of projects entails:

Businesses

Small Businesses Grant Program Will provide financial support to businesses who can identify siginificant financial impact due to COVID-19 Max of $5,000 to each recipient with up to 500 grants available

Child Care Provider Subsidy Program Will allow childcare providers to subsidize costs to low-income families 200 grants available valued at up to $2,600 each



Non-Profits

Non-Profit Grant Program Designed to alleviate financial impact of area non-profits due to COVID-19 75 grants available worth up to $5,000 each

Mental Health Support Program Will allow mental health providers to expand services due to higher demands Up to $500 awarded to 500 potential applicants

Residents