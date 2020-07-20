Guidehouse, Joplin’s COVID-19 consultant, releases full scope of relief projects

JOPLIN, Mo. — Projects geared to aid in the Joplin community’s response to COVID-19 have been cleared by Guidehouse, the firm hired to aid the city in moving forward through the coronavirus response. The programs were developed following the area-wide survey hoping to get the full picture of how the virus has directly impacted the community. Efforts to aid businesses, non-profits, and residents are all included.
These projects will be reviewed at Monday night’s city council meeting. Here’s a look at what the list of projects entails:
Businesses
- Small Businesses Grant Program
- Will provide financial support to businesses who can identify siginificant financial impact due to COVID-19
- Max of $5,000 to each recipient with up to 500 grants available
- Child Care Provider Subsidy Program
- Will allow childcare providers to subsidize costs to low-income families
- 200 grants available valued at up to $2,600 each
Non-Profits
- Non-Profit Grant Program
- Designed to alleviate financial impact of area non-profits due to COVID-19
- 75 grants available worth up to $5,000 each
- Mental Health Support Program
- Will allow mental health providers to expand services due to higher demands
- Up to $500 awarded to 500 potential applicants
- Child Care Provider Subsidy Program
- Will allow childcare providers to subsidize costs to low-income families
- 200 grants available valued at up to $2,600 each
Residents
- Awarded to residents who can identify financial hardship due to COVID-19. Will target individuals who have not received other forms of financial assistance
- 5,000 grants available worth up to $1,200