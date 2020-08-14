Gubernatorial Candidate Nicole Galloway visits Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri State Auditor and Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Nicole Galloway visited Joplin today.

Galloway discussed her vision and a number of issues she plans to address if elected Governor of the show-me-state.

Galloway says she supports a statewide mask mandate.

The most important thing the next Governor will have to do is contain the spread of covid-19 and rebuild the state’s economy.

She says she’s running for Governor to put Jefferson City back on the side of working families.

Her biggest priority though, healthcare.

Nicole Galloway, Democratic Candidate For Governor, said, “Voters passed Medicaid expansion in the primary election and Governor Parson has campaigned against Medicaid expansion, even in the midst of a pandemic. People’s healthcare costs continue to go up and working Missourians do not have health insurance coverage, so they are one emergency away from a lifetime of crushing debt. We cannot survive as a state and families cannot survive if we continue down this path.”

Galloway went on to say implementing medicaid expansion in a way that provides healthcare to all people, keeps rural hospitals open, and creates jobs across the state will be her priority.

She faces current Governor Mike Parson in the November election.