GTC Broadband celebrates grand opening of internet services building

GTC Broadband built an extension building to hold fiber optic Internet cables and devices.

At the grand opening on Thursday, the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce and business employees came together to celebrate its ribbon cutting.

The center will bring fast and reliable Internet services to the homes and businesses of Granby and Diamond.

“It will be great for economic development in the future for the area and provide much better service for our customers,” explained company president Jon Stouffer.

GTC Broadband has been providing telephone service for the Southwest Missouri area for more than 114 years.