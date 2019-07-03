Growing enrollment brings changes to Webb City High School

WEBB CITY, Mo. – Growing student enrollment is leading to some changes at Webb City High School.

Construction crews will be adding more asphalt to expand parking options for students and teachers. Right now, there are about 1,200 students enrolled at the high school. But projections say that could increase by 200 in the next couple of years.

“Currently working on a long range plan for our district. We’re working through an architect out of Kansas City to help with the long range planning. And that was one of the things that our high school kids mentioned as the number one thing they would like to see.” Dr. Kevin Cooper, Webb City Assistant Superintendent

School district leaders expect to see recommendations from that plan in the next few months, which could lead to even more changes on campus.