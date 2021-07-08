Grow at Eden center in Parsons is having their grand opening soon

PARSONS, KS – A program in Parsons is helping an early childhood center make the final push to its grand opening.

“Whenever we started having children, we decided to move back to the area and I was finding it increasingly difficult to find quality childcare here.” Says Kandy Rushing, Grow At Eden Owner.

So what do you do? If you were Kandy Rushing, you make your own childcare center.

“My husband and I purchased this building in November.” Says Rushing.

With families returning to work in-person, Grow at Eden looks to help meeting the growing need in the community.

“When we’re licensed we should have approximately 52 to 60 children.” Says Rushing.

“There are just more needs, especially with now this year with people getting back out and working and things like that, the need is even greater.” Says Bailey Carrasco, Grow At Eden Program Director.

The process hasn’t been easy, but a saving grave has been a recent revolving loan fund from the city of Parsons.

“The city has a program that will come in and fill in the gap for new businesses. And I approached Jim Zaleski back in 2020 and asked if there would be potential to support our additional funding request that we needed in order to make this happen, and they were able to meet that need.” Says Rushing.

Since then not only have they renovated the building, but expanded it, and now they’re getting ready to open.

“We get requests about every day, either phone calls or emails or people contact us through social media. We have families that are on the waitlist that have infants and babies that are not even born.” Says Rushing.

While making sure they help children with a variety of special needs.

“When they are at this young age they have what’s called an absorbent mind. With sensorial experiences it also opens up a range of learning.” Says Carrasco.

Enrollment at the center is still open. They’re also looking for a few more teachers.

Those interested can apply online in the link below.

https://growateden.com/